Michigan judge denies request to keep Trump off state primary ballot

A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s name can appear on the primary ballot, shutting down an effort to remove him from the state’s 2024 ballot.

Judge James Redford said that the request is a “political question” and not a question to be decided by the courts and that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has no authority to decide whether Trump should be disqualified based on “federal constitutional law.”

Redford declined to rule on Trump’s fitness for the general election and declined to settle debate over the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“The question of whether Donald J. Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time,” the judge ruled.

Constitutional experts anticipate these appeals will make their way to the US Supreme Court, which could settle the issue for the entire nation.

