Obituary: Richard M. “Dick” Wood (1935-2024)

Richard M. “Dick” Wood passed away at the St. Clare’s Home in Newport, RI on January 24, 2024. Born in Newport to Claude D. and Marion M. (Auringer) Wood, he grew up on Kay Street.

Dick lived a long and interesting life. From keeping things running at Floradale Cabins, the family business, to ending his career as Public Relations spokesman for Newport Electric, serving on countless boards from secretary to President, Dick was involved in anything that made a difference in the community. He served three years stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

In the early 90s, Dick and his partner Pauline Goldman relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC. They spent 40 carefree years together traveling the world, golfing, and making lasting memories with more friends than they could count.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Gene D. Wood. He leaves behind his partner Pauline Goldman, former spouse Peggy Knapp McCrea of Thomaston ME, daughters Sharon Wood (Ann) of Boothbay Harbor, ME, Kristin Wood (Stephen) of Middletown, RI, cherished granddaughter Sara M. Lombardi, nieces Melissa Duncan and Amy Paul, nephew Richard D. Wood, and friends far and wide. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Services for Dick will be private.

