Obituary: Robert C. Young (1948-2026)

November 1, 1948 — January 1, 2026

Robert C. Young, 77, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026, at his home in Naples, Florida.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, coach, and lifelong public servant, Bob dedicated his life to service-both to his community and to his family. He proudly served in the Army National Guard as a Military Police officer, an experience that launched a distinguished 35-year career in law enforcement. Bob served with honor at the Middletown Police Department, including many years alongside his K-9 partner, Hans, and later with the Rhode Island State Sheriff’s Department.

Beyond his professional service, Bob coached his sons’ Little League teams and spent many years as a proud Assistant Coach for the Salve Regina University baseball program, where he was respected for his leadership, integrity, and steady presence.

Above all else, Bob cherished his family. He was a loving husband to his wife of 40 years, Susan, and a proud father to Patrick (Julie) and Michael Young, and to James (Helen), Joseph (Nikki), and Ryan (Danielle) Tiernan. He was a devoted grandfather to their beautiful children, who were a constant source of joy and pride.

In retirement, Bob embraced time on the golf course, always striving to play his best game on the fairways of Green Valley Country Club and The Glades Golf & Country Club, enjoying the camaraderie and quiet competition he loved.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 9:30-11:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the James L. Maher Center, www.mahercenter.org

Bob’s legacy lives on through the family he adored, the many lives he touched, and the communities he faithfully served.

