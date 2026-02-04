Obituary: Eugene R. “Bob” Pattison Jr. (1976-2026)

Eugene R. “Bob” Pattison Jr., 49 of Little Compton, RI, passed away on January 29th, 2026 at home surrounded by his family after a heroic battle with Stage 4 stomach cancer. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca M. Pattison, whose unwavering love and devoted care were a constant source of strength and comfort throughout his illness.

Born in Newport on August 5, 1976. He was the son of late Eugene R. Pattison, Sr. and the late Helen T. Walsh Pattison.

Bob was a 1990 graduate of Saint Philomena’s School and a 1994 graduate of Portsmouth High School. Bob worked and was a devoted part owner of Shamrock Electric for 24 years.

Bob enjoyed fishing tournaments “5 Big Fish”, car shows with his 1987 Grand National, family vacations and outings, camping, cooking on his Blackstone, spending time with his family and always putting others before himself. He was an advocate for Hope for Stomach Cancer and participated in a documentary. He will always be remembered for the love and support he had for his family and friends and for the laughter he has brought to those around him.

He leaves two cherished daughters, Morgan E. Pattison and Meaghan R. Pattison, who were the light of his life and whom he loved deeply. He also leaves behind his sister, Kathleen Jenkins and husband Thomas Jenkins, Jr.; niece Kayla Marsden and husband Kyle Marsden; niece Kelsie Jenkins; nephew Thomas Jenkins, III; niece Madison Jenkins; and grandnieces Shay and Rylee Marsden. Also leaves behind mother-in-law Christine Reid; sister-in-law Erin Wordell and husband Brian Wordell; nieces Caitlyn and Kiley Wordell; and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 3rd from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Hope for Stomach Cancer, stocan.org.

