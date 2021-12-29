RIP Ellen Patricia O’Brien

Ellen Patricia O’Brien, 66, of Mount Vernon Street, Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2021, at Newport Hospital following a brief illness.

Ellen was born in Jersey City, NJ to Donald and Mary (Murtagh) O’Brien on October 17, 1955. She attended Holy Family High School and graduated in 1974. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, NY. She worked as a cost scheduling engineer for Tetra Tech, Ebasco, Lord and Taylor, the Preservation Society of Newport County and the Viking Hotel. In 1988, she was recognized by the US Navy and received an award for outstanding job performance.

Most of all, Ellen enjoyed being with her family, hosting weekly Sunday dinners and treasured time spent with her beloved grandson Orion. A lover of nature, she was enthusiastic about all animals.

She is survived by her son Cornelius Ibbotson, grandson Orion Sheehan and his mother Anne Sheehan all of Newport. She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Sample, Liza Loffio, and brother Donald O’Brien.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 3:00-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Orion Sheehan Scholarship Fund, 34 Sherman Street, Newport, RI 02840.

