RIP Edward William “Ted” Fitzgerald Jr.

Edward William “Ted” Fitzgerald Jr., of Newport, RI passed away on December 21, 2021, peacefully at St. Clare-Newport, where he was a resident for the past several years. Ted was preceded in death by his father Edward William Fitzgerald and mother Evelyn Woodward Fitzgerald, whom he lovingly called “The Queen.”

Ted was born on November 27, 1946 and was a life-long Newporter. He graduated from St. Francis College where he studied English Literature with a passion for books and poetry. He was deployed by the US Army to Germany. He was a past member of the AOH. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Barbato, Barbara Bell, and Suzanne Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. Uncle Teddy was dedicated to his family and would play cards & games, which he never won (on purpose) and sing songs to keep his nieces and nephews entertained. He loved the Ocean Drive – taking in the sights and sounds – especially the “car wash” at the end of Harrison Ave when the waves were crashing over the sea wall and right over the car, seaweed, rocks, and all. At Christmastime, he would gather the family and neighborhood kids for a reading of the Night Before Christmas and often dressed the part.

He was an avid tennis player and took the love of sports into his career managing Ryan’s Sporting Goods for many years. He was always the best dancer at family functions and was a passionate advocate for education. He was a lively conversationalist, often interjecting dialogue with lyrical prose and the poetry of Robert Frost. Ted loved to cook and entertain. He would be seen early mornings driving his red Jeep to the grocery store so that he could prepare to open his door with food and drink for his gang of many at “Club Ted.” His friends and family will remember his sharp wit and boisterous laugh, beautiful singing voice and his joy of life. He was a loyal and generous friend.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at St. Clare for their dedication and care over the years he was a resident.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, the family asks all that knew him to honor his memory in their own way. Exactly as he wanted.

Donations in Ted’s memory may be made to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840, www.stclarenewport.org/giving-2/

