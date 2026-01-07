Eagle Scout Project Restores Key Trail Bridge at Norman Bird Sanctuary

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — A popular trail at Norman Bird Sanctuary is safer and more welcoming after an Eagle Scout service project led by Ethan Hoag of Scouting America Troop 3 Newport.

Hoag coordinated volunteers to restore the Shady Glade Bridge, a well-used crossing that had become weathered and unsafe over time. Working with sanctuary staff, he oversaw a full rebuild designed to preserve the site’s natural character while improving safety for hikers.

The project replaced aging components with sturdy mahogany supports set on secure footings and added matching railings. The materials were chosen to blend with the surrounding landscape while delivering long-term durability.

“This bridge is an important feature along one of the sanctuary’s most traveled paths,” Troop leaders said. The work ensures continued access to the trails and protects visitors as they explore the property.

Hoag said the sanctuary’s role in the community guided his choice. “I have wonderful memories of time spent at the bird sanctuary, and they’re such an important part of the community,” he said. “I wanted to do something to benefit them.”

Founded in 1947, Troop 3 Newport is part of the Narragansett Council and serves youth ages 11–17 on Aquidneck Island. The troop meets Monday evenings during the school year and maintains an active program of camping, service and advancement.

Over more than seven decades, Troop 3 Newport has guided more than 100 Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor, continuing a long tradition of leadership and community service.

