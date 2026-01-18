Aquidneck Island Police & Fire to Host Benefit Hockey Game for MJ Milici, Portsmouth Woman Battling Rare Disease

The Aquidneck Island Police & Fire Hockey Club will host a community benefit hockey game on Sunday, Feb. 22, to support Mary Jane “MJ” Milici of Portsmouth, who is courageously battling MELAS, a rare and serious mitochondrial disease.

The event, titled “United for Mary Jane,” will take place at St. George’s Ice Rink in Middletown, with doors opening at noon and puck drop set for 1 p.m. Organizers say 100% of proceeds will go directly toward MJ’s medical care and ongoing support for her family.

Milici has been fighting MELAS for years, but her condition took a sudden and serious turn earlier this month while she was in Florida spending time with family. She is currently receiving intensive treatment in the Neuro ICU at Tampa General Hospital after suffering a collapsed lung, pneumonia, and multiple infections. Despite several setbacks, her family says MJ continues to fight with strength and resilience.

Members of the Aquidneck Island Police & Fire Hockey Club said the benefit game is meant to rally the island community around MJ and her loved ones during an extraordinarily difficult time.

“This is about more than hockey,” organizers said. “It’s about showing up for a family that needs its community right now.”

The suggested entry donation is $10 per person or $20 per family. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to donate or keep MJ and her family in their prayers.

The Aquidneck Island Police & Fire Hockey Club, made up of first responders from across the island, regularly hosts charitable events, but organizers said this one carries special meaning.

“When someone in our community is hurting, we stand together,” the club said.

Organizers say the goal is simple: to surround MJ and her family with support, hope, and the strength of a united community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz | Newport, RI (@newportbuzz)