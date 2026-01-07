Middletown Installs Temporary Erosion Barriers to Protect Second Beach

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — The Town of Middletown is taking new steps this winter to protect Second Beach, one of the area’s most popular summertime destinations, from damaging wave action and storm surge.

Department of Public Works crews will begin installing temporary erosion protection systems this week at the mouth of each pathway along Sachuest Point Road. The systems are designed to absorb the force of winter waves that routinely erode dunes, pathways and the beach itself.

Town Engineer John Mello said the goal is to reduce long-term damage while preserving public access. Paths 1, 4 and 8, along with the path to the Second Beach Family Campground, will remain open throughout the offseason.

“Every spring, we have to dig out all the paths because they get filled with sand,” Mello said. “The wave action damages our paths and the dunes get eroded. Our goal is to preserve the dunes, the plant life, the animal life — the beach ecosystem — so it’s there for generations to come.”

Known as temporary cofferdams, the systems are large, high-strength geotextile fabric bags filled with sand and placed strategically to form short protective barriers. Their layout allows beachgoers to walk past without interference.

The town will test several configurations — including straight, V-shaped and staggered designs — to determine which best protects the dunes and access paths. Other options, such as water-filled bladders, concrete blocks and Jersey barriers, were studied but ultimately ruled out due to durability, access and practicality concerns.

The cofferdams will work alongside snow fencing installed earlier this offseason to trap sand and prevent it from leaving the beach. Officials expect the systems to be removed in April, ahead of the start of the beach season.

“Our beaches are one of our most valuable assets,” said Middletown Operations and Facilities Manager Will Cronin. “They’re part of the fabric of Middletown, and anything we can do to make sure they’re enjoyed by everyone is important.”

Beach officials are asking visitors not to climb or walk on the temporary systems, which stand about five feet high when filled, to avoid damage. Once removed, the bags will be emptied, cleaned and stored for reuse.

The effort follows a 2025 report commissioned by the Beach Commission that recommended keeping sand on the beach and limiting offseason dune cuts after severe winter erosion in 2023 and 2024. Town leaders have so far avoided costly sand-replenishment projects, citing high expense and mixed results elsewhere.

