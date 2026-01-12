Obituary: Kyle Scott Brasher (1995-2025)

Kyle Scott Brasher, 30, passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2025 in Big Lake Alaska, where he had lived for the past 4 and a half years.

Kyle was born in Newport RI on August 1, 1995.

He loved to joke around and have fun, sitting by a fire with friends or family was one of his favorite things to do. He had a passion for cooking ever since he was young and brought that passion along with him to AK where he worked in restaurants and breweries.

He will be remembered for his heart of gold, his laugh and most of all his kindness towards others. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger, the last dollar in his pocket to help a friend in need. Kyle touched many lives in many ways.

Kyle leaves behind his mother, Christine Gould Chavous and his father, Kenny Brasher (Toni Pieri) along with his brothers Ryan Chavous (Erika Souza) and Rob Chavous and his grandfathers’ Harry Gould Sr. and Gary Letiecq all of Middletown. Kyle also leaves his younger sister Kaia Brasher in Colorado. Also left behind in Alaska is his partner Melanie and her children Jonny and Jenny. Kyle’s biggest and greatest love is his son Kayden who is left behind also in AK.

Kyle is preceded in death by his grandmothers’, Marie Letiecq (Marielaina) and Gertrude Jenkins (Gidget/Gert).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday January 22, 2026, at Middletown FOP Lodge 21 at 464 Mitchells Lane, Middletown RI from 4-8pm.

