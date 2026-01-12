A Modern Estate in Portsmouth With a Taste for the Good Life Hits the Market for $3.15M

12 Taylor Road – Portsmouth, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full bathrooms, 2 Half Bathrooms, 4,346 sq ft | Offered by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams for $3.15 million.

Privately set on nearly three acres in Portsmouth, this modern coastal estate at 12 Taylor Road is designed for relaxed living with refined, resort-style amenities. Listed at $3.15 million, the four-bedroom home blends timeless materials with intentional indoor-outdoor flow, creating spaces that feel both elevated and inviting.

At the center of the home is a chef’s kitchen equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, ideal for entertaining or everyday living. Expansive openings lead to bluestone patios and outdoor living areas framed by exposed western red cedar, offering natural gathering spaces throughout the property.

The primary suite opens to a private Ipe deck overlooking the outdoor living area, while additional interior highlights include a fully equipped gym and a theater/game room with a projector and Sonos sound system. The home features three full bathrooms and two half baths, providing flexibility for guests and extended stays.

Outdoors, a saltwater gunite pool with an electric retractable safety cover and 400 BTU heater anchors the backyard. An adjacent pool house—designed as a true extension of the main residence—includes a cedar cathedral ceiling, full kitchen, full bath, heating and air conditioning, and oversized sliders that open directly to the pool. A post-tension concrete sports court accommodates both basketball and pickleball.

Set on 2.89 acres with approximately 24,346 square feet of grounds, the property is just a short golf cart ride to Sandy Point Beach, Glen Farm, and the nearby polo grounds.

Listed by Connor Dowd, this Portsmouth estate offers a rare blend of architecture, recreation, and coastal lifestyle—where modern design and outdoor living come together seamlessly.

