Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy Appointed Vice President of Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association

Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy is officially climbing the statewide law-enforcement ladder.

Duffy was sworn in Saturday as Vice President of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association during a ceremony in Warwick, marking another milestone in a 25-year rise that began on the streets of Newport.

The January 11 event installed the Association’s 2026 Executive Board and drew top brass from across the state, along with political heavyweights and judges. But for Aquidneck Island, the spotlight landed squarely on Duffy — a hometown cop who worked his way up the ranks the old-fashioned way.

Duffy joined the Newport Police Department in December 2000 and steadily advanced through investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before taking over as acting chief in early 2023. He was formally named chief that June. Last year, he served on the RIPCA board as Sergeant-at-Arms — now he’s second-in-command statewide.

The new board is led by Barrington Police Chief Michael E. Correia as president, with Duffy helping shape policy priorities that include traffic safety, officer wellness, and public trust in law enforcement.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley delivered the keynote address, praising the unity of Rhode Island police departments, particularly in moments of crisis. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Seth Magaziner also addressed the gathering.

For Newport, Duffy’s elevation is more than ceremonial — it puts one of the city’s own at the table where statewide policing decisions get made.

