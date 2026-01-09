Obituary: Linda Karen DeCotis (1942-2025)

Linda Karen DeCotis, 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born in Newport, RI, on June 2, 1942 , to the late Frederic and Helen (Hotz) Tollefson. Educated in the Newport Schools, she graduated from Rogers High School in 1960. She soon married and raised a family, with four children. Her greatest joy were her sons Mark, Keith, David and Stephen. A devoted loving Mom, you could always find Linda at the boy’s Little League baseball, CYO basketball or Pop Warner football games, cheering them on. Summer family fun was spent together at Gooseberry and Easton’s Beach. She was a member of St. Augustin and later St Joseph Catholic Church. Her faith and generosity made every gathering memorable. Linda was a proud grandmother to her five grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy. She cherished every moment spent together.

Linda’s kindness and nurturing spirit were indispensable as a Home Caregiver to seniors on Aquidneck Island. She loved helping others, always excited to be of service. Linda also had a soft heart for animals, especially her pets, which always brightened her day. She enjoyed hobbies which included cooking, gardening, beading and crocheting for her grandchildren. She was always excited to travel, with San Francisco, CA, a city she loved to visit. Later, she enjoyed summer rides around the Ocean Drive, and meals at her favorite restaurant, Anthony’s Seafood.

Linda’s legacy lives on in the beautiful memories she created and the love she gave so freely, especially to her family and friends. Though our hearts are heavy, we are grateful for the years we had together with Linda. Her love continues in the stories we share and the people we strive to become because of her.

Linda is survived by her four children: Mark DeCotis of San Diego, CA, Keith DeCotis of San Diego, CA, David DeCotis of San Francisco, CA, and Stephen DeCotis of Coral Springs, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Shane, Ruby, Dean and Yasmeen. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her sisters, Nancy McGee and Judith Dias.

Funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude- Children’s Research Hospital or by visiting www. stjude.org/donate

