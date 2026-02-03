Obituary: Elizabeth L. “Betty” Whisler (1945-2026)

Elizabeth Louise Whisler (Betty), 80, of Newport RI passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026.

Betty was born on June 26, 1945 on Hope Street in Providence to John and Serena Flannery. They were proud Rhode Islanders with roots in Counties Roscommon and Westmeath, Ireland. Betty’s grandfather James Murray was Chief of the Providence Police Department through WWII, and her uncle Father Edward Flannery was a Catholic-Jewish relations expert in the Diocese of Providence and author of Anguish of the Jews.

Betty grew up with her big brother Jack who she admired very much and her sister and best friend, Mary. They had happy summers on the beach and at their family home in Bonnet Shores with their cousins.

In 1967 Betty graduated from Salve Regina University where she made lifelong friends and often alternated weekends out on the town with weekends on dorm restriction for having too much fun. Perhaps it was her mischievous streak that made her a joyful and inspiring teacher. She often spoke about how she adored teaching 2nd and 6th grade students at John Clarke School in Newport after graduation.

Betty met her love of 52 years, LCDR Glenn Whisler, in 1974 and they got married during a January ice storm. Wedding guests still talk about the beautiful icicles all over the trees and the slippery drive from the Officers Club to the after party with their friends at Beachmound and The Waves.

Glenn and Betty made a terrific team and travelled far and wide as a Navy family with their children Lisa and Ed. Glenn worked hard earning the rank of Rear Admiral and it was Betty whose charm and optimism steered the ship. She created a home with music and art. Betty loved rock ‘n roll. She liked to learn new music, sing her parent’s big band tunes, and share her favorites. Elvis was mandatory. She also often had an easel and canvas set up in the kitchen. Oil paintings of buildings were her specialty, and she enjoyed painting homes of friends and family members.

Her children will tell you Betty was strict about good grades and good manners, but also valued collecting baseball cards, knowing a few good Irish poems, and having a solid drive off the tee. “Straight down the middle. Every time” She looked forward to her Thursday night golf league every summer for over twenty years at Jamestown Country Club.

Betty is predeceased by her parents John and Serena Flannery, and her brother Jack Flannery.

She is survived by her sister Mary Flannery, her husband RADM Glenn Whisler USN ret, many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and her children Lisa and Ed who adored having a Mom who was always first on the dance floor and last to leave the party.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 5, from 4:00-6:00pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 6, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salve Regina University https://salve.edu/our-mission/giving

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!