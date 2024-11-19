Obituary: Mary Alice Hanley (1941-2024)

Mary Alice Helen (Patronik) Hanley, 83 years old from Newport, RI passed away on November 16, 2024 surrounded by her devoted husband and loving family.

Mary Alice was born in Waterbury, CT on June 23, 1941, the fourth daughter of the late John and Johanna Patronik. Mary Alice is predeceased by her son, David Hanley; and sisters: Johanna Kadziewicz, Louise Krajewski, and Helen Butkus.

Mary Alice was a 1959 graduate of Crosby High School in Waterbury, CT. Immediately upon high school graduation, she fulfilled her dream and began her nursing education at Waterbury Hospital, School of Nursing. Mary Alice graduated from the School of Nursing in 1962.

However, while still in high school, Mary Alice met her Navy sailor and love of her life, Robert Hanley, Sr. while Bob was on military leave and shopping with his mother for groceries. Mary Alice served as their cashier.

On June 8, 1963, Mary Alice married Robert (Bob) Hanley, Sr. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Waterbury. The wedding couple soon moved to Queens, NY, where their first born was welcomed into the world in1964. They moved to Newport, RI where their other six children were born. Once becoming a mother, Mary Alice put her nursing career on hold but used her learned skills to raise six children. She was a proud and devoted Navy wife; she and Bob were happily married for 61 years.

Mrs. Hanley enjoyed her flower gardens and created bouquets from the wildflowers at the “Big Pond”. She loved her growing family greatly and was a selfless example to her children. Mary Alice was a parishioner of Jesus Saviour Church in Newport for over the past 55 years, a faithful member of the Legion of Mary and the Rosary Sodality until her illness. Mary Alice was devoted to her family and the Holy Family with special intentions to the Blessed Mother and Saint Padre Pio.

Remaining to cherish Mary Alice’s memory are spouse, Robert Hanley, Sr; children, Shawn Sarnosky (Vincent, Sr.) of Southboro, MA; Margaret Kirchof (Steven) of Orlando, FL; Robert Hanley, Jr. (Pamela) of Middletown, RI; Germaine San Martin (Bill) of Bristol, RI; Colleen DeSouza of Tiverton, RI; and John Hanley (Rebecca) of Middletown, RI; grandchildren, Helena Mason; Vincent Sarnosky, Jr.; R. Otto Kirchof IV; Madison Hanley; Connor Carney; Robert Hanley III; Nora Hanley; Alexis San Martin; Joseph San Martin; Christopher San Martin; Lily Belle DeSouza; Jackie DeSouza; five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Kylie, Charlotte, Grace, Abigail; sister, Marcia Grisham; brothers-in-law, Joseph and Raymond Hanley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 8:30-10:00 AM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM, Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. All friends are welcome. Burial will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

