Concert for a Cause: Wakefield Band Brings Holiday Spirit to Pawtucket for Samaritans Fundraiser

The sanctuary of the Chinese Christian Church of Rhode Island, located at 333 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket, will come alive with music and purpose on Saturday, December 7, 2024, as it hosts a holiday charity event benefiting The Samaritans of Rhode Island. The evening, designed to raise funds for suicide prevention and grief support programs, will begin at 7:00 p.m., with refreshments to follow.

Tickets for the event are priced at just $5 per person, with each ticket purchase matched by an additional $5 donation, doubling the impact of attendees’ contributions. Refreshments will be served following the performance.

The Wakefield Concert Band, a 50-plus member ensemble hailing from South Kingstown and surrounding areas, boasts a unique blend of amateur and retired professional musicians ranging in age from high school students to a vibrant 99. Known for its diverse repertoire and dynamic performances, the band is a beloved staple of the Rhode Island arts scene, performing about ten concerts annually.

Since its founding in 1977, The Samaritans of Rhode Island has been a cornerstone in the community, providing suicide prevention education and compassionate support to individuals grappling with feelings of despondency and isolation, as well as those mourning the loss of loved ones. The organization’s non-religious approach underscores its mission to serve all in need.

Every ticket sold represents not just an evening of holiday cheer, but a lifeline to someone in crisis.

Seating for the event is limited, and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets can be purchased online through the Donation page on The Samaritans’ website, www.samaritansri.org. For additional inquiries, call the business line at 401-721-5220 or email info@samaritansri.necoxmail.com.

For those unable to attend, The Samaritans of Rhode Island encourages direct donations to support their life-saving programs. In case of an emergency, individuals are urged to call 911. For confidential support, The Samaritans’ hotline is available at 401-272-4044 or 1-800-365-4044.

This December, the community is invited to gather in music and solidarity, ensuring that no one faces their struggles alone.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

