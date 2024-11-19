Obituary: Kathy Creaney (1949-2024)

Mere hours after a core of loyal friends joined her at Heatherwood to celebrate the November 15 seventy-fifth birthday, Kathy Creaney passed from this earth on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Mary (Hallgring) and Carroll F. Creaney and uncle and aunt Harry and Kay Hallgring.

She is survived by her brother Robert, and sister-in-law- Andrea; her nephew Morgan Creaney; nieces Alyson Adkins (Eric); Heather Vye (William); and six great nieces and nephews: Michael and Emma Adkins, Joshua and Jonah Creaney, Vivian and Maddox Vye.

Kathy grew up in Middletown, attended St. Catherine’s Academy and graduated from Middletown High School in 1968. She attended Roger Williams University. Known as “Creaney”, her legion of friends came into her orbit via school, work, community involvement, adventures and misadventures around town.

Creaney’s resume included LaForge Casino Restaurant, Christie’s, Sardella’s, Salas’, The Preservation Society of Newport, employment at several local travel agencies prior to opening her own agency – Creaney Cruise and Travel; Travel Agent to the Stars.

Fiercely independent, Creaney traveled and cruised the world; loved Christmas trips to New York City and attending Broadway shows. Favorite destinations were to Ireland and to Michael Buble concerts.

Creaney was active, sociable and generous with her time. Her community involvement included: the Mosaic Club where she served as President; The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians where she served as an officer; Newport Irish Heritage Association as a board member. She loved Second Beach and taking out her kayak in the harbor; she played golf with a carefree attitude. Creaney was proud each year to carry her Irish county flag in the St. Mary’s St. Patrick’s mass.

Creaney could be opinionated and stubborn; had a firm view of right and wrong; and was not easily convinced that her thoughts did not always need to be expressed aloud. Creaney could laugh at her own mistakes. She appreciated those who shared with her the holidays, special events, and helped so generously with the tough task of being human. Her gifts in life were her friends.

Many thanks to the nurses and staff who assisted and cared for her and appreciated her unique character. Creaney would also want to thank Paul Shea for his generous and dedicated management of her affairs in her final years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 20, 2024 in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.

