Ocean State Media to Premiere ‘Rhode Island’s Wild Coast’ Documentary Series on Jan 9

Ocean State Media will debut a new locally focused nature documentary series this week that puts Rhode Island’s coastline — and the science working to protect it — in the spotlight.

Ocean State: Rhode Island’s Wild Coast premieres Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. with Episode One, Secrets of the Seagrass, airing exclusively on Ocean State Media and WSBE. The broadcast will be followed by a re-airing of Chasing Fins, a short documentary highlighting shark research conducted by the Atlantic Shark Institute.

“As a public media organization that is deeply local and distinctly Rhode Island, this series reflects exactly the kind of educational, place-based storytelling our audience expects,” said Ocean State Media President and CEO Pam Johnston.

Secrets of the Seagrass takes viewers underwater to explore eelgrass meadows — often described as the “nurseries of the sea.” These underwater plants play a critical role in supporting marine life, improving water quality and strengthening coastal resilience, yet remain largely unseen by the public.

Filmed across Rhode Island and greater New England, the episode features species such as American lobster, American eel and bay scallops, along with a wide range of fish and invertebrates that rely on healthy eelgrass habitats to survive.

The documentary also spotlights scientists and conservation leaders working to restore and protect eelgrass, including efforts by Save the Bay and The Nature Conservancy. Their work reflects growing regional momentum around habitat restoration and climate resilience.

“Eelgrass meadows are foundational to the health of our coastal waters, yet many people have never seen them,” said director Tomas Koeck. “This episode brings viewers beneath the surface to show how interconnected these systems are — and what’s at stake if we lose them.”

The series is produced by Silent Flight Studios in partnership with Ocean State Media, with future episodes planned to explore the wildlife, landscapes and people shaping New England’s coastal environment.

Ocean State: Rhode Island’s Wild Coast premieres Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on WSBE.

