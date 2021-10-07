RIP Olive May Rolando,

Olive May Rolando, 99, longtime Newport resident, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021, in Middletown, RI at the John Clarke Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Alfred S. Rolando.

Olive was born in Newport to the late George H. and Minnie (Morton) Harrison. She grew up in Newport and was a graduate of Rogers High School. Olive and Alfred were married in 1946 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport.

Olive enjoyed her work as a File Clerk at the Naval War College for 22 years. She was always taking some type of class, from cake decorating to ceramics to wreath making. Olive was a member of the Edward King House for many years, as well as the Newport Circle of Scholars. She was also a member of the Athletic Club for many years, and volunteered at Newport Hospital. Olive loved to go on bus trips to Broadway shows, Christmas shopping in NYC, and to Foxwoods and Atlantic City casinos. She also enjoyed flower shows. Olive was an avid traveler, she and Fred went on many cruises together. They traveled to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and England. She was also a fantastic cook.

Olive raised her children on Sullivan Street with summers spent at Gooseberry Beach, where she was known to play many a game of Scrabble. She later became a member of Hazards Beach in 1983, where she continued to play Scrabble with her daughters and granddaughters.

Olive is survived by her 7 children; Paul Rolando and his wife Cindy of Texas, David Rolando and his wife Ann Marie of Florida, Betty Harrison, Mary Dunning and her husband Peter, Christine Murphy and her husband Fred, Peter Rolando and his wife Gail, all of Newport, and Kathleen Christensen and her husband Wally of Middletown. She additionally leaves 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Olive is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred S. Rolando, and her granddaughter, Ariel Connerton.

Olive’s family would like to thank the staff at John Clarke Nursing Center, the team at Hope Hospice, and a special ‘thank you’ to Kira Clarke for her compassionate care at the end of Mrs. Rolando’s life.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Olive to West Bay RI., an organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across RI. Donations can be sent to West Bay RI, 158 Knight St, Warwick RI, 02886 or online at www.westbayri.org.

