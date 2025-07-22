Architectural Masterpiece with Panoramic Coastal Views Lists for $4.45M in Little Compton

155D West Main Road | Little Compton, RI | 3 Beds, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath | 6,049 Sq. Ft. of Interior Living Space | 2 Acres with Panoramic Views | Offered by Cherry Arnold and Holly Prentice of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,450,000.

Rising above the Farm Coast on a commanding hilltop, 155D West Main Road is a bold vision of modern coastal living — where sculptural architecture meets natural elegance in a home designed to both frame and elevate its spectacular setting.

This 6,049-square-foot Coastal Brutalist estate was meticulously crafted to capture panoramic views of the Sakonnet Passage from nearly every angle. Defined by clean lines, soaring volumes, and an elemental material palette, the residence is as much a work of art as it is a home.

Inside, the vaulted great room stuns with retractable glass walls that dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior living. Teak wall cladding, Douglas fir ceilings, and terrazzo floors bring warmth and texture to the modern silhouette. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a White Carrara marble island, teak cabinetry, and Sub-Zero and Viking appliances — a seamless fusion of form and function.

The primary suite is a study in serene luxury, with floor-to-ceiling glass, spa-style Linac marble floors, a floating teak vanity, and a custom teak dressing room. Two upper-level bedrooms are wrapped in dual-aspect glass and finished with integrated birch built-ins. A luxe bath on this level features Montauk slate and a floating birch vanity.

Exceptional amenities include a state-of-the-art six-seat theater, three fireplaces, a Sonos sound system, smart home integration, and a four-car garage. Outdoor features include a stone-walled vegetable garden, four-bedroom septic system, generator, and deeded water access.

Every inch of this residence was conceived to reflect the coastal landscape while delivering contemporary luxury with an unwavering sense of place. A rare offering for the architectural connoisseur.

