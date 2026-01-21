Obituary: Donna Rose (1945-2026)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Donna Rose, a beloved daughter, mother, and cherished friend, who departed this world on January 13, 2026, at the age of 80. Born on December 21, 1945, in Newport, Rhode Island, Donna’s spirit resonated with the beauty of the sea and the gentle whispers of poetry. She found peace in the vivid landscapes of her childhood, thriving among the rolling pastures of Glen Farm, where she took English horseback riding lessons and assisted as a hot walker during polo matches.

In her professional life, Donna served as a dedicated administrator for AVMAC, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to her work in government contracting. Yet, it was her creative soul that flourished through the written word; she published two poignant poetry books that captured the essence of her experiences and emotions, inviting all who read them into the depth of her heart.

A true animal lover, Donna shared her life with five loyal German Shepherds and numerous Himalayan cats, each nurturing her spirit and enriching her days with love and companionship. She was a proud and devoted mother to her children, Etienne Manuel Rose and Cynthia Marie Rose, who carry her legacy forward with grace and affection.

Donna is predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Georgina Andrews, and her son, Etienne.

Memorial services for Donna will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donna’s memory to the Cancer Research Institute, www.cancerresearch.org

In our sorrow, we find solace in knowing that Donna’s light continues to shine through her words and the love she so freely shared. Forever in our hearts, may she rest in peace.

