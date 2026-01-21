Newport Folk Festival 2026 Tickets Go on Sale Feb. 4 — Expect Them to Sell Out In Seconds

If you’re hoping to score your way into Newport Folk Festival 2026, it’s time to get ready — and fast.

Public tickets for the beloved Fort Adams tradition go on sale Wednesday, February 4, at 1 p.m. EST, and just like last year, they’re expected to sell out in seconds.

All 2026 Newport Folk Festival tickets will be sold exclusively through DICE, the festival’s official ticketing partner. Fans can purchase tickets through the DICE website, as well as the DICE mobile apps for iOS and Android. Links will be shared through the festival’s official channels.

Festival organizers are urging fans to steer clear of the secondary market. Any tickets listed for sale ahead of the official onsale are speculative and not guaranteed to be valid. Individual sellers and corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they officially go on sale are not authorized.

The only verified tickets are those sold directly through DICE during the public onsale or via the official waitlist. All tickets are mobile-only, meaning there are no PDF tickets or paper passes.

Bottom line: log in early, be ready at 1 p.m., and don’t trust anyone claiming to have tickets ahead of time. Newport Folk waits for no one.

Adult Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass: $314.15 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $226.60 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $118.45 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $90.64 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $63.86 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $32.96 (includes fees)

Children aged 9 and under are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket.



