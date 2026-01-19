Obituary: Dr. M. Kathlyn Nelson (1955-2026)

Dr. M. Kathlyn Nelson, DMD, 70, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2026, following her battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was the beloved wife of Paul Eric Nelson.

Born in Orlando, Florida on March 5, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Moore) Smith. Kathy grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island, where she graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1973. She went on to attend Tufts University, where she earned her undergraduate degree and later her Doctor of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Nelson devoted 35 years to caring for her patients through her dental practice, Milestone Dental Care, located on East Main Road in Middletown. She practiced dentistry with dedication, kindness, and compassion until her retirement in 2022.

Outside of her professional life, Kathy found deep joy in gardening and took pride in creating beautiful, welcoming spaces. She loved reading and could often be found with a book in hand, gazing out at the ocean beyond her windows. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Paul E. Nelson of Middletown. She was a loving mother to First Sergeant Brett Nelson, USMC, and his wife Desiree, who are currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and to Conor Nelson and his fiancée Allison Thorpe of Newport, Rhode Island. She was a cherished grandmother to her two granddaughters, Oswin and Aeris Nelson, who brought her immense joy.

In addition, Kathy is survived by her sister, Patricia Santos, and her husband Everett of Seekonk, Massachusetts, as well as her sister-in-law, Karen Smith, widow of her late brother, Lieutenant Commander David Smith, USN.

Dr. Nelson was a truly beautiful person, known for her warmth, generosity, and her unforgettable laugh that filled a room. She brought light and joy to those around her and will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.

On behalf of the family, heartfelt thanks are extended to the compassionate staff at The Grand Islander for their care, kindness, and support

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/. Additional information may be found at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.