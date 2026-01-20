Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance Announce They’re Expecting a Baby Boy

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are celebrating happy news: the couple is expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, later this summer.

The announcement, shared in a joint statement released Jan. 20, said both Usha Vance and the baby are doing well, with the family eagerly awaiting a late July arrival. The news adds a joyful milestone for the Vances, who are already parents to three young children.

Their household currently includes Ewan, 8; Vivek, 5; and Mirabel, 3. While the vice president and second lady keep their children largely out of the public eye, they have spoken often about the importance of family as they balance life in Washington.

The expected arrival is notable in modern political history, as it will bring a newborn into the vice president’s residence during an active term in office.

JD Vance, 41, and Usha Vance, 39, met as students at Yale Law School and married in 2014. As the nation’s first millennial second family, they represent a new generation in national leadership.

Before becoming second lady, Usha Vance had a prominent legal career, working at Munger, Tolles & Olson and clerking for Chief Justice John Roberts on the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

