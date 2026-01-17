Obituary: Margaret “Twinkie” Sullivan (1942-2026)

December 6, 1942 – January 15, 2026

Margaret “Twinkie” Sullivan, 83, passed away on January 15, 2026, after a long period of health challenges.

Twinkie was known for her keen intellect, passion for politics, love for all animals (especially her dog, Sadie Mae), loyal friendships, and ability to follow the Red Sox and Patriots with a zeal and intensity rivaling that of a professional coach.

She held her beliefs firmly and never hesitated to challenge the odds when she felt it was needed. Twinkie was outspoken and supremely confident, if she believed someone – or something – had been wronged, those near and far would hear about it.

Her fashion sense was exemplary; and she loved to browse through Vogue Magazine to keep up on current trends. A voracious reader, she regularly read 2-3 books per week, a pace few could match.

Though a self-described “carpet bagger” from Bristol, RI, she was an amazing ambassador for her adopted home of Newport. She volunteered countless hours at various non-profit organizations, most notably, as the President of the Newport Hospital Auxiliary. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Newport.

Twinkie enjoyed traveling extensively with her late husband Neil, exploring all continents except Antarctica and seeking adventure. They inspired many to explore the world and delighted in hearing others’ travel stories.

She was also a member of the Hazard’s Beach Club where she sat in her never-changing position by the “odd side wall” discussing books and gossiping with her favorite friends. Those that passed by often stopped, knowing that they would walk away with a new bit of wisdom, information on the current Aquidneck Island happenings, or a book recommendation.

Twinkie was a proud graduate of Elmhurst Academy and Lesley College.

She leaves behind her daughter, Margaret Sullivan-Carr and son-in-law, Daniel Hall of Newport, Rhode Island, and grandson William Carr of Santa Monica, California.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Atria Senior Living for their kindness and exceptional care.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 19th from 4:00-6:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 20th at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St and Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842 or The Sato Project, 130 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201 to honor Twinkie’s legacy of turning homeless dogs into pampered pooches.

