Ocean Drive Estate Offers Ultimate Newport Summer Rental for $200,000 a Month

511 Ocean Avenue | Newport, RI | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 7,138 square feet | offered by Courtney van Beuren of Lila Delman Compass for $200,000 per month.

Perched along Newport’s storied Ocean Drive, this coveted coastal estate offers a rare opportunity for refined summer living in June, July, and August 2026. Designed for both elegance and ease, the residence pairs exquisite craftsmanship with sweeping ocean views visible from every room, creating a setting that feels at once serene and cinematic.

The heart of the home is an open, light-filled living space where glass walls fold away to reveal an expansive granite patio. Here, sunset-facing ocean views frame a resort-like outdoor retreat complete with a swimming pool, hot spa tub, fire pit, and gas grill—an ideal backdrop for summer entertaining on a grand scale. Inside, the living room is outfitted with a high-end sound and entertainment system that flows seamlessly to the outdoors.

The kitchen is tailored to serious cooks and enthusiastic hosts alike, anchored by a Wolf range and three ovens—including a steam oven—and complemented by three distinct dining areas, one of which seats eight for al fresco meals by the sea.

Up a striking mahogany staircase, four bedrooms with king and queen accommodations are thoughtfully constructed with modern closed-cell insulation for exceptional sound control and restful sleep. A fifth bedroom suite, featuring four queen beds and a full bath, opens to an expansive private sundeck with uninterrupted views stretching to Castle Hill and Brenton Point—an elevated perch for sunning, lounging, and quiet moments of recharge.

The offering includes access to Castle Hill Beach, completing the quintessential Newport summer experience.

This is Newport summer living at its finest—private, stylish, and fully immersed in the best of the Ocean State’s coastal beauty.

Availability & Pricing (2026):

June: $200,000

July: $200,000

August: $200,000

