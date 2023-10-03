Obituary: Russell N. Pedro (1957-2023)

Russell N. Pedro, 66, of Newport, RI, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023. He was the husband of Barbara (Sutter) Pedro.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of Mary (Rego) Pedro and the late Norman Pedro.

Russell was a graduate of Middletown High School. He worked in the restaurant industry throughout his life, in Florida, Newport and Jamestown. Most recently he was employed with the Black Pearl in Newport, where he worked for almost twenty years. He was gifted with animals, also working as an animal behavioralist. He loved the ocean and was an avid sailor.

Russell is survived by his wife Barbara, his mother; Mary Pedro, his siblings; Rick Pedro, of Warwick, Michael Pedro, of Newport, Steven (Marsha) Pedro, of NH, Marybeth (Tom) Murphy, of Middletown, his stepchildren; Robert Duncan, Tamra Carvalho, and Kelley Connors, his step grandchildren; Katelyn, Savannah, and Samantha, his step great-grandchildren, Dominic, Aliyah, Mercedes, Madison, and Blake, and nieces and nephews; Marykate, Patrick, Liam, and Gabrielle.

Russell is preceded in death by his father, Norman Pedro.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will continue Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

Donations in Mr. Pedro’s memory may be made to the ASPCA, at ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, or to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.

