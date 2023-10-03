Newport to Host Pair of Trash & Recycling Events in October and November

The City of Newport’s Clean City Program will be hosting a pair of events at Easton’s Beach in October and November to help Newport residents dispose of hazardous and harder to recycle items.

First up will be an Eco-Depot hosted in concert with Rhode Island Resource Recovery scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14th from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Eco-Depot is a free service for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from Rhode Island residents. Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with skull and crossbones, or words like ‘toxic’, ‘poison’, ‘flammable’, ‘combustible’, etc. Examples include mercury devices, automotive fluids, gasoline, propane tanks, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes.

For inquiries or to make an appointment for this event, please call Rhode Island Resource Recovery at 401.942.1430 x 3241 or visit their website for additional information at http://www.rirrc.org/.

For those interested in disposing of non-toxic household items, the City of Newport will once again be hosting a Fall Recycling Day on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Easton’s Beach, This Recycling Day event is for “harder to recycle” items and is open to Newport residents only. Proof of residency is required.

This year’s event will include the following opportunities Newport residents:

Electronic Waste Recycling: Indie Cycle, LLC will be accepting electronic items including computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, routers, PDAs, cell phones, mice, keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, cameras, network equipment, wires, stereos, speakers, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, and acid lead batteries such as auto/marine and back-ups. Anything with a wire! A $10 disposal fee will be charged for large wooden encased speakers ($5 for small), laser-jet printers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm-sized refrigerators, water coolers and other coolant-containing devices. Please note, all above should not be actively leaking. Additional charges may apply to large copy machines and printers. Indie Cycle does not accept light bulbs, single use batteries, plastic tapes/disks, glass plates or bowls, broken TV tubes or hazardous materials. For more information: www.indiecycle.com or email indiecycle@gmail.com.

Paper Shredding: Bring up to 3 banker boxes of sensitive paper documents to be shredded. 3 boxes limit for each resident for shredding will be enforced. No commercial businesses accepted. ONLY sensitive documents, no magazines or newspapers.

Clothing and Textiles: Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI will be available to accept donations of clothing and other textiles. Clean textiles with tears or stains are accepted. Please visit www.DonateRI.org for more information.

Scrap Metal: Metal hangers, pots, pans, metal chains, screws, nails, and any other item that is primarily made out of metal. NO items containing Freon or hazardous waste accepted in the metal container.

Rigid Plastics: Acceptable items are 100% rigid plastic with non-plastic parts removed, empty and free of all materials and liquids, have never held hazardous materials or waste, are smaller than a 95-gallon recycling/trash cart and larger than a hard hat, and are not drums or barrels of any size. Examples of items that fit the criteria include: hard hats (interior lining removed), buckets/pails (metal handles okay), laundry baskets, lawn furniture, milk/soda/beverage crates, plastic election campaign signs (wire mounting stands removed), plastic shelving, storage totes/bins/trays/lids, trash/recycling bins/compost bins, trash/recycling carts (axles, wheels and metal handles removed).

Cardboard: Flattened cardboard only. No paper or packing materials accepted.

Cooking Oil: Mahoney Environmental Solutions will be accepting vegetable cooking oil for recycling.

Bulky Waste Items for Disposal: TWO Bulky items (ex: one couch, one table) per household maximum (there is a six-item max for homeowners who own multiple homes). Proof of residency MUST be presented on the day of the event. ELIGIBLE BULKY ITEMS DO NOT INCLUDE hazardous waste (including refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers), electronics, plastic bags, mattresses or Styrofoam.

What they will NOT accept at this event:

No Household Hazardous Waste will be accepted at this event.

No Styrofoam will be accepted at this event.

NO Mattresses will be accepted at this event. Newport residents are eligible to participate in the Mattress Recycling Program. Mattresses that are clean, dry and free of infestation may be brought to the Waste Management Transfer Station located at 65 Halsey Street, (401) 847-0230 for FREE.

No Plastic Bags will be accepted at this event. Please reuse them or bring your plastic grocery bags and other types of clean & dry plastic film to local retailers for inclusion in their recycling program (Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx, Shaw’s, etc.)

