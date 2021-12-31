Powerball Jackpot Raised to $500 Million for New Year’s Day Drawing



The Powerball jackpot continues to climb ahead of the New Year’s Day drawing. Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate from $483 million to $500 million ($355.9 million cash value) for the Saturday, Jan. 1 drawing. This will be Powerball’s first drawing on New Year’s Day in two years.

“Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year’s Day,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “A jackpot of this size is a great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly.”

Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 4, 2021, drawing when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Rhode Island had a $150,000 Powerball Power Play winner for the December 6, 2021, draw.

Powerball Drawings are at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and aired locally on WPRI. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

