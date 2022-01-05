Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is Now $630 Million



The Rhode Island Lottery has been busy with the high jackpots and dishing out big checks from three recent wins!

The Powerball jackpot has been increased from $610 million to an estimated $630 million for tonight’s drawing, making it the 7th largest in the game’s history. The jackpot has a cash value of $448.4 million. Game leaders cite fast-growing sales across the country as the reason for the increase.

Additionally, a Woonsocket man won $100,000 playing Keno. He wagered $1 and matched all 7 of his numbers in the Keno Overtime draw while playing at Stop Quick Mart, 814 Diamond Hill Rd., Woonsocket. He plans on using the money to buy a house.

There were also a couple of big Instant Ticket Winners. A Warwick man claimed the final $50,000 top prize in the “Power 10X” Instant Game. He purchased the ticket at Seasons Market, 34 Hartford Ave., Scituate. The win came at a good time, as he just closed on a new house.

Finally, a man from Douglas, Mass., won $40,000 playing the “50X the Money” Instant Game he received over the holidays. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, 478 Broad St., Central Falls. He said he will probably put the money towards bills and small house projects.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!