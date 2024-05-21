Newport Woman and Middletown Man Win $50,000 as Rhode Island Lottery Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago today, on May 21, 1974, the Rhode Island Lottery launched its inaugural game, “The Lot,” with tickets priced at just $0.50. Half a century later, the Lottery marked its golden anniversary with remarkable synchronicity, as two lucky players struck it big.

In a fitting tribute to its 50th birthday, a $50,000 winning “Green Cash Blast” Instant Ticket was claimed. A woman from Newport and a man from Middletown jointly cashed in their winning ticket, which they purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 775 Cranston St., Providence.

Meanwhile, one $50,000 Powerball ticket remains unclaimed following last night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Game of Smokes, 603 Washington St., Coventry. Lottery officials are urging everyone who bought a Powerball ticket there to check their numbers.

Be sure to check your Powerball® tickets—you could be the next lucky winner!

