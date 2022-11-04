Powerball Jackpot Reaches World Record $1.6 Billion

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5, drawing has increased to a world record-breaking prize of $1.6 billion, with an estimated cash option of $782.4 million.

The Saturday night drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Currently, the longest jackpot run in Powerball history is 41 drawings. That jackpot run ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with $699.8 million winner in California.

Powerball tickets are $2. Power Play can be added for an additional $1 and multiplies all non-jackpot prizes. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

