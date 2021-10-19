RIP Anna Mae James

Anna Mae James, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. James Sr. and Annie Mae (DeShields) James.

She is survived by her brothers, Ralph James of Middletown and Stanley James of Mattapan, MA. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Edward James Jr., George James, Kenneth James, Frederick James, Paul James, and Henrietta James.

A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Community Baptist Church at 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport with burial to follow at Newport Memorial Park.

