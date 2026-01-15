Obituary: Victor R. Ferland (1925-2026)

Victor R. Ferland, 100, of Tiverton, passed into eternal life on Friday, January 9, 2026.

He was affectionately known as “Pépère” and was respected and loved by many.

In the early 1950’s, he lived in Miami, Florida, where he owned and operated a saw filing business. A member of Carpenter’s Union, Local 1305, he helped build the Braga Bridge, worked at the Walsh-Kaiser Shipyard, Providence, to build cargo ships during World War II, and was the proprietor of Vic’s Refrigeration, Tiverton, until the loss of his home and business due to a fire in 1993.

He loved boxing, tennis, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, the daily jumble in the newspaper, and watching Wheel of Fortune most every night. Victor was the last surviving charter member of the R.I. Star Riders Motorcycle Club and known to his fellow members as “Bo Bo”.

Victor was always seen on the front porch or walking his buddy up until little George’s passing back in 2020.

Victor leaves a daughter, Victoria R. Ferland, a granddaughter, Erin E. Ferland-Rondeau (husband Robert S. Rondeau).

The second youngest of 15 siblings, he was the son of Evariste Ferland and Delia (Gamache) Ferland, and leaves many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 23, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main St. Fall River.

Victor’s funeral service will be held Saturday, January 24, at 9:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Red Cross or Forever Paws Animal Shelter.

