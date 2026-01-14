The Breakers to Offer Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Preservation Society of Newport County will offer free admission to The Breakers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 19, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to explore one of Newport’s most iconic landmarks at no cost.

The Breakers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m. Reservations and timed tickets are not required for the holiday. Because the number of guests permitted inside the house at one time is limited, visitors may experience a short wait before entering.

A National Historic Landmark, The Breakers was built between 1893 and 1895 as the summer home of railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his family. The Preservation Society of Newport County has owned and operated the mansion since 1972.

Guests are encouraged to enhance their visit by enjoying the free audio tour, available through the Newport Mansions app. Visitors should download the app in advance and bring personal earphones or earbuds. A family-friendly audio tour is also available, designed to bring the history of The Breakers to life for younger guests.

The MLK Day offering reflects the Preservation Society’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and community engagement while celebrating one of Newport’s most treasured historic sites.

