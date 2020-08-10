Rhode Island State Police have identified the 17-year-old boy killed in Sunday’s DUI crash on Block Island.

Jackson Panus, 16, of Southport, CT died from injuries sustained in the West Side Road crash that took place around 12:30pm Sunday.

A second boy was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

A juvenile female is being held at the Rhode Island Training School and was charged with driving under the influence – death resulting. She is scheduled to appear in Family Court on Tuesday.

Full charges: