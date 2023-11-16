Bartholomewtown Podcast Series Explores Rhode Island Housing Crisis

Journalist Bill Bartholomew has released a special four-part audio series focused on Rhode Island’s housing crisis. The episodes, which appear on The Bartholomewtown Podcast, explore some of the key issues driving the crisis, and assess several ideas to overcome it.

The special report is divided into four short audio documentaries:

Housing Stock and Zoning

Short-term Rentals

The Unhoused

Ideas and Solutions

The journalism is bolstered by appearances from Rhode Island Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi, Rhode Island Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, House of Hope’s Lauren Jaworski, Newport Mayor Xay Khamsycoravong, The Coalition to Prevent Homelessness’ Kim Simmons, Housing Works RI’s Brenda Clement, Rhode Island State Representative Lauren Carson and Crossroads’ Karen Santilli real estate agent Jess Powers.

Bartholomew hosted, produced and created the musical score.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, or RIpodcast.com.

Bill Bartholomew is a podcastcaster, talk radio host/producer, journalist and musician based in Providence, RI. The Bartholomewtown Podcast is Rhode Island’s leading digital-first audio platform, covering news, politics and culture.

