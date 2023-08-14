Bill Bartholomew Hosts Rhode Island Congressional Special Election Debate

Bill Bartholomew moderates a debate with eight of the candidates for the Rhode Island CD-1 special election. The seat is open due to the resignation of former Congressman David Cicilline.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The general election will be held on November 7th but the Republicans have zero shot in deep blue Rhode Island, so the primary will more than likely determine our next Member of congress.

