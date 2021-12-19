DEM Division of Law Enforcement K9 Grizzly Receives Donation of Body Armor

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management K9 Grizzly has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Grizzly’s vest was sponsored by Judith and David Cataldi of North Scituate and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided some 4,481 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States

