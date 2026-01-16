Obituary: Francis D. Landry Jr. (1952-2026)

Francis D. Landry Jr., a beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side, on January 14, 2026, at the age of 73 after a long and courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia. A lifelong Newporter prior to his diagnosis, he was born on December 31, 1952, in Norwich, CT. While he should have been born in Newport, as he always liked to say, “it was New Years Eve, and he wanted to join the party!” Frank embraced life with a zest unique to him, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Frank was not just a dedicated water treatment plant operator for the City of Newport for 30 years; with a strong work ethic, working 90 hours a week for many years, to provide for his family, he was also an automotive salesman at the former Newport Autocenter. He sold countless Aquidneck Island residents Ford’s, Hyundai’s, Jeep’s… and always did so with integrity and a smile, just like his daughter Meagan now does for Saccucci Honda, following in his footsteps. Post retirement from the city, he served as a runner there, and he loved watching her career develop.

A lifelong advocate for workers’ rights, he served as President of his Union for the City, and served on the Newport Housing Authority, playing a pivotal role in the founding of Newport Heights – a testament to his passion for both his profession and his community. He always believed that anyone who wanted to call Newport home, deserved a place here.

One of six kids, his mother always said her greatest regret in life was that she didn’t make him further his education and go to college, “because he was so smart.” His friend said he took a test at Sheffield once, didn’t study for it at all, and still got an A. He passed on those same booksmart studious genes to his daughter Gretchen.

Frank’s heart was as big as his love for sports. An avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics fan, he could often be found cheering enthusiastically for his teams alongside his strong circle of friends and family. He brought the same spirit to his political enthusiasms, always engaging in conversations that inspired those around him.

A man of faith, Frank loved God and found strength and solace in his beliefs. His family was at the center of his world. He is survived by his two cherished daughters, Meagan and Gretchen Landry, and his siblings, Michael, Paul, Kathleen, and Carol, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Each of them holds countless memories of Frank’s laughter, kindness, and unwavering support. PawPaw will be greatly missed by his granddogs, Bailey, Boomer, and Oreo.

Frank was predeceased by his Parents Francis and Margaretta Kenney Landry, and his sister, Cheryl McCarthy. We take comfort in knowing he’s no longer in pain, having joined them up in heaven.

The family would like to thank his lifelong friends Peter Slom, David Virion, and Rick Weibust, for visiting him regularly, til the very end! We would like to thank The Highlands on the East Side for the memory care he received there over the years, Elmhurst Rehabilitation for the care he received there during his transition, and Hope Health Hospice for the comfort they provided to him in his final days. We would also like to thank Saccucci Honda for allowing Meagan to be there with her dad for the countless doctors appointments and hospitalizations over the years, and for his final transition.

Funeral services for Frank will be held Monday, January 19, 2026, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Visitation will be held 5:00pm-6:00pm, with a service immediately following in the funeral home at 6:00pm. The family asks to please don your best New England sports apparel, as that’s what dad would have loved to see. Or if you must dress up, please come out like it’s dad’s birthday on NYE!

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program (MAP) in Frank’s memory. His brain has been donated to The Brain Donor Project. We must find a cure for this awful disease!

His dad Francis Landry Sr. would always say, “just a touch” when it came to wine, and dad used that line all the time himself. So pour yourself just a touch of Pinot Grigio tonight, and raise your glass to Frank Landry Jr. Rest in peace, Frank; you will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!