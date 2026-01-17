Newport’s Seaview Terrace Sells for $16M, Highest Sale Since 2021

In a city where history is measured in limestone, land, and lineage, Seaview Terrace has quietly turned a page.

The storied Newport estate — the largest privately owned Gilded Age mansion in the city — has sold for $16 million, the highest residential sale in Newport since 2021, according to the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. The seller was represented by the Stay Newport team of RI Properties, while Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer — two locally rooted firms at the center of one of the city’s most significant transactions in years.

Set on eight manicured acres between Bellevue Avenue and the Cliff Walk, Seaview Terrace is less a house than a chapter of American ambition. Spanning more than 43,000 square feet, with 29 bedrooms and 18 baths, the mansion ranks as the fourth-largest of Newport’s legendary “cottages,” behind The Breakers, Ochre Court, and Belcourt.

Built by bourbon magnate Edson Bradley Jr. as a golden anniversary gift for his wife, Julia Wentworth, the estate has lived many lives — private residence, cultural backdrop, and touchstone of Newport lore.

“This was a deeply meaningful transition for our clients, who spent more than fifty years loving and caring for Seaview,” said Marielle Claire of Stay Newport, led by Newport sisters Marielle Clair and Brianna Ferrara. “Having opened its doors to so many over the years, Seaview now opens them once again — this time to a new chapter.”

Kimberly Doherty, of Lila Delman Compass’s Newport office, represented the buyer. “Seaview Terrace holds a unique place in Newport’s history and architectural landscape,” Doherty said. “I am incredibly honored to have represented the buyer in the acquisition of this extraordinary estate.”

In 2025, Compass ranked as Rhode Island’s top brokerage by total sales volume. For Stay Newport, the record-setting sale further highlights its momentum as one of the city’s fastest-growing local real estate teams, operating alongside established Newport firms at the top of the luxury market

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!