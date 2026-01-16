From the Budget to Minimum Wage to ICE Criticism: Key Takeaways From This Week at the R.I. General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers closed out a busy week at the State House with action on the governor’s budget, new policy proposals on wages and consumer protections, and a resolution criticizing federal immigration enforcement practices.

Gov. Dan McKee formally submitted his FY2027 state budget proposal to the House of Representatives, beginning what is expected to be months of scrutiny by House and Senate finance committees. The proposal was introduced on the governor’s behalf by House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, Middletown. Lawmakers will now hold hearings to analyze spending priorities and assess the administration’s plans for the coming fiscal year.

The budget rollout followed the governor’s State of the State address, delivered Tuesday before a joint session of the General Assembly. McKee outlined an affordability-focused agenda aimed at easing financial pressure on Rhode Island residents. His proposals include cutting taxes on gasoline and Social Security benefits, establishing a permanent child tax credit and reducing household energy costs.

House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale, R-Foster, Glocester, Coventry, offered the Republican rebuttal, urging lawmakers to rein in state spending. Chippendale argued that the state budget has grown far faster than household incomes over the past two decades and called for limits that better align spending with inflation and income growth.

Several bills introduced this week focused on consumer protections and access to services. Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, introduced legislation that would prohibit insurers and health care providers from denying payment of a medical bill solely because an injury may have been caused by a third party. Under current law, insurers can later seek reimbursement if another party is found liable.

Rep. Jon D. Brien, I-Woonsocket, filed legislation to establish a legal framework for veterinary telemedicine in Rhode Island. The proposal would allow veterinarians to establish a client-patient relationship electronically, with safeguards requiring a good-faith determination that telemedicine is appropriate instead of in-person care.

Another bill, introduced by Rep. Deborah A. Fellela, D-Johnston, would require businesses to clearly notify customers of credit card surcharges before a transaction is completed.

In the Senate, lawmakers announced plans to introduce legislation linking future minimum wage increases to the Consumer Price Index. The proposal would place Rhode Island among more than 20 states that automatically adjust minimum wage rates based on inflation, with changes announced months in advance and taking effect in January.

Immigration enforcement also drew attention at the State House. Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, Warren, filed a resolution condemning what he described as aggressive and violent enforcement tactics by ICE agents.

Beyond legislation, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Samuel A. Azzinaro, D-Westerly, and Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, unveiled a new plaque at the State House honoring prisoners of war. The plaque was donated as part of a national effort to recognize POWs in all 50 state capitols.

Lawmakers also helped announce $2.75 million in grants to 17 arts and cultural organizations through the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. The funding comes from a voter-approved 2024 bond aimed at supporting the state’s cultural economy.

