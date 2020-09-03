As you may know, the 2020 Census is currently underway and time is running out for Newporters to be counted.

We only have until Sept. 30th to make sure Newport is fully represented in this year’s Census. The results have the potential to shape the very future of our community, with census data directly impacting congressional representation and informing how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for things such as health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services.

That’s why we’re asking all Newport residents to take a few minutes and participate in the 2020 Census either online or in person.

It only takes a few minutes to complete. Simply visit my2020Census.gov, or be on the lookout for our 2020 Census volunteers in your neighborhood. More information can also be found by visiting the City’s website, or by calling 1 844-330-2020 to be connected to a Census team member.

(Spanish number: 844-468-2020)