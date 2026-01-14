Obituary: John Flanders (1948-2026)

John Flanders, 77, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 9, 2026, at Rhode Island Hospital after a battle with illness.

John was born in Newport, RI to Gerald Flanders and Lillian (Ruggeri) Flanders. He attended De La Salle Academy and graduated from Rogers High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, earning an honorable discharge. John was a jack of all trades, working as a mechanic, respiratory therapist, and website designer. After working at Newport Hospital for a decade, John attended Johnson & Wales University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree.

After receiving his degree, he began his career in computer and website programming. John opened his business JFTR and was responsible for building many of Newport’s local businesses’ websites in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, many of which were ahead of their time.

John was known for his whip-smart sense of humor and his generosity. John was always willing to give his time and help any friend or family members in need. He loved telling jokes and entertaining a crowd.

John was a talented musician, playing in several popular local bands such as Breakaway, 4-Play and the Beatles-inspired Abbey Rhode. He was an innovative musician, creating a computer-programmed one-man band in the late 1980’s when computers were not a common household item. This allowed him to play music when he was not in a band. John was also recognized for his talent by his childhood friends, The Cowsills, with Bob Cowsill stating he was the best guitar player on the island (Credit Mark Gorman).

John is survived by his wife Roxanne; his brother Robert Flanders; his sons Eric and Jason; his stepdaughter Melissa Clark; his stepson Shane Dorey, and his granddaughters Calliope Dorey, Jasmine Dorey, Jocelyn Clark, Rachel McLellan, and Stephanie Culifer.

Calling Hours are to be held on January 22, 2026, from 5 – 8 PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.