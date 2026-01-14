Trump Threatens to Cut Federal Funding to Sanctuary States, Including Rhode Island

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his immigration crackdown — and Rhode Island is squarely in the crosshairs.

Speaking Tuesday at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump warned that starting Feb. 1, his administration will cut off federal funding not just to sanctuary cities, but to entire states that host them.

“Starting February first, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities,” Trump said. “They do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens.”

The move dramatically raises the stakes — and could hit Rhode Island hard.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rhode Island is officially designated a sanctuary jurisdiction, putting the Ocean State at risk of losing potentially significant federal dollars. Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont are also on the list, along with 6 other states and Washington, D.C.

Trump offered few details on exactly which funds would be targeted, but when pressed by reporters back in Washington, he teased sweeping consequences.

“You’ll see,” Trump said. “It’ll be significant.”

Early Wednesday morning, Trump made it official with a fiery Truth Social post, writing:

“EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY FIRST, NO MORE PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO STATES FOR THEIR CORRUPT CRIMINAL PROTECTION CENTERS KNOWN AS SANCTUARY CITIES.”

“All they do is breed crime and violence!” he added. “If states want them, they will have to pay for them!”

Sanctuary jurisdictions typically limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities and, in some cases, provide social services to undocumented immigrants.

Trump has tried similar funding crackdowns before — efforts that were blocked by federal courts. This time, however, he’s casting a wider net, putting entire states like Rhode Island on notice.

With Feb. 1 fast approaching, state leaders could soon be forced to choose: defy Trump — or risk losing federal cash.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!