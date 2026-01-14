Brown University Health Opens New Urgent Care & Walk-In Clinic in Barrington

Barrington, RI — Brown University Health has opened a new urgent care and walk-in clinic in Barrington, filling a long-standing gap in convenient, high-quality care for residents across the East Bay and nearby Massachusetts communities.

The clinic, located at 236 County Road, officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Brown University Health President and CEO John Fernandez. The centrally located site is designed to serve patients from Barrington, Bristol, Warren, East Providence, Swansea and Seekonk, offering free and easy parking.

The Barrington urgent care treats patients 18 months and older and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends and select holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Like all Brown University Health urgent care locations, it is closed on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We’re proud to expand Brown Health Urgent Care to Barrington,” said Olivier Gherardi, DO, medical director of Brown University Health Urgent Care. “The timing of our new location is excellent given the recent spike in cold and flu cases. Now residents of Barrington and nearby communities with minor illnesses or injuries have the advantage of walk-in care with a Brown Health provider, all year long.”

Dr. Gherardi noted that urgent care provides quick treatment for non-life-threatening health concerns, helping patients avoid unnecessary emergency room visits.

In addition to treating colds and flu, the clinic handles a wide range of medical needs, including animal bites, urinary tract infections, minor injuries and illnesses. On-site services include X-rays, flu and tetanus shots, COVID testing, and sports physicals.

Appointments are not required. Patients can simply walk in for care, making the new Barrington location a convenient option for families and individuals seeking timely medical attention close to home.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!