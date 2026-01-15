Lane Closures Ahead as Mount Hope Bridge Gets Dehumidification System

Rhode Island drivers crossing the iconic Mount Hope Bridge are about to feel the squeeze — and it’s all in the name of keeping the nearly century-old span standing strong.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced that work will begin January 20, 2026, on the first phase of a dehumidification system installation inside the Mount Hope Bridge, a critical preservation project aimed at slowing corrosion and extending the life of the structure. The work is scheduled to run through April 2026.

During construction, alternating lanes will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials warned motorists to expect delays and plan extra travel time.

So what exactly is bridge dehumidification — and why does it matter?

The system works by controlling moisture levels inside the bridge’s steel cables and enclosed spaces. Over time, humidity can lead to rust and corrosion, weakening the steel that holds the bridge together. By drying the air inside the structure, the system significantly slows that deterioration, helping prevent costly repairs or even emergency closures down the road.

The technology is widely used on major suspension bridges around the world and is considered one of the most effective ways to preserve aging infrastructure.

The Mount Hope Bridge, which connects Bristol County to Aquidneck Island, opened in 1929 and carries thousands of vehicles daily. While the upcoming lane closures may test drivers’ patience, the payoff is long-term safety and durability for one of Rhode Island’s most heavily traveled crossings.

In short: less moisture now means fewer problems later — even if it means sitting in traffic for a bit this winter.

