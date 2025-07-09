Mount Hope Bridge to Fully Shut Down August 14–18 for Resurfacing Project

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced Wednesday that the Mount Hope Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 18, for resurfacing work—weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to mill the existing road surface and apply a new ultra-thin bonded overlay from curb to curb, providing drivers with a smoother and safer ride. The current surface has reached the end of its lifespan, and the new overlay is expected to last approximately five years.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we get this work done,” said Lori Caron Silveira, RITBA’s Executive Director. “We know that everyone will welcome a smoother ride over the bridge and hope that the advance notice will help people make their plans to seek alternate routes for that weekend.”

Silveira added that RITBA has been coordinating with local leaders and emergency services in both Bristol and Portsmouth to minimize disruption and prepare for any issues that arise during the closure.

Emergency vehicles will not be allowed to cross during the shutdown. In case of severe weather, the resurfacing project will be rescheduled for a weekend in September.

The bridge was last fully redecked in 1985, and a complete redecking is in RITBA’s long-term capital improvement plans.

For more information and updates, visit www.ritba.org.

