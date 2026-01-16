Newport Residents Can Apply for Dinghy and Kayak Rack Lottery Starting Feb. 1

NEWPORT, R.I. — Kayakers and dinghy owners looking for waterfront storage this season should mark their calendars.

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office will begin accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and the Willow Street dinghy racks starting Sunday, Feb. 1. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28.

Rack spaces will be assigned through a lottery system, with the drawing scheduled for March at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office. Applications will be accepted online only at www.CityofNewport.com/RackLottery.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a year-round Newport resident. Each person may submit only one application, and entries are limited to one dinghy or kayak per applicant.

Once available rack spaces are filled, remaining applicants will be placed on a waiting list in the order drawn during the lottery. Winners will be notified by email within one week of the drawing, with payment due no later than March 31, 2026.

Any unpaid stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all spaces are filled. The waiting list applies only to applicants who submit entries during the Feb. 1–28 lottery period. Stickers will be mailed to winners after payment is received.

For more information, applicants can contact the Newport Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.

