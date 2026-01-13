Newport Kids Dive Back Into Swimming as Boys & Girls Club Programs Resume

NEWPORT, R.I. — Youth aquatics programs are back in Newport thanks to a community partnership that’s keeping swim instruction afloat during a major construction project.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County has resumed swimming programs through a collaboration with the Wellington Resort, which is providing pool access while renovations continue at the Club’s central clubhouse at 95 Church St.

Current offerings include community swim programs such as group lessons and swim club, along with the school-based Learn-2-Swim initiative. The weekday Learn-2-Swim sessions serve all second graders from Newport and Middletown public schools, as well as Club members and teens.

The program has quickly become one of the most impactful initiatives within the Club’s aquatics department. Beyond teaching basic swimming skills, Learn-2-Swim focuses on building confidence, improving focus, and promoting self-assurance in and out of the water. Aquatics Director Sheryl Watson said the program is about “growth, courage, and opportunity.”

In addition to the Club, Learn-2-Swim partners with the YMCA to expand access and reach. Watson has also registered as an official Learn-2-Swim provider with the American Red Cross and has applied for recognition through USA Swimming, ensuring nationally accredited standards for instruction and staff training.

Club CEO Kelley Coen praised the partnerships that have allowed programming to continue during the transition period. Recently, she joined students from Aquidneck Elementary School in the pool, participating in a session focused on water safety, skills practice, and confidence-building games.

Classroom teacher Shannon Dugan noted that many students were initially nervous but have since embraced the experience, gaining confidence and enthusiasm in the water.

Looking ahead, Coen said she is eager to welcome members back to the renovated clubhouse, which will feature a brand-new pool, updated equipment, and expanded resources designed to strengthen aquatics and other youth programs—creating even more opportunities for local kids and teens to learn, grow, and thrive.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!